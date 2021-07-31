RedmiBook 15 specifications, price in India leaked ahead of official August 3 launch

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi is planning to launch the all new RedmiBook 15 officially under the RedmiBook series on August 3. Now, ahead of its official launch in the country, the specifications and India pricing of the new laptop have been leaked online.

The new Redmi laptop is rumoured to come with 11th Gen Intel Core processors and will feature a full-HD display.

91Mobiles in collaboration with tipster Yogesh Brar has leaked the pricing and specifications of the RedmiBook 15.

The RedmiBook 15 is said to be compete against the likes of the Asus VivoBook, Acer Swift 3, and Xiaomi’s own Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition after its release.

Xiaomi confirmed the launch date of its RedmiBook series earlier this week. However, the company is yet to reveal the pricing and specification details of the upcoming laptop.

RedmiBook price in India (expected)

The RedmiBook 15 is tipped to be priced under Rs 50,000 in India. Xiaomi is yet to indicate the pricing of the upcoming laptop.

As per company teasers, the laptop will be available in at least a Charcoal Grey colour option.

RedmiBook 15 specifications (expected)

As per the leaked report, the RedmiBook 15 is tipped to feature a 15.6-inch full-HD display. The laptop will run on Windows 10.

The new laptop is leaked to have the 11th Gen Intel Core i3 and Core i5 processors, along with at least 8GB of RAM and to have 256GB and 512GB of PCIe SSD storage options.

The laptop could also come with a 65W charger. However, there is no information on the exact battery capacity of the laptop.

Connectivity options are said to include dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0, as well as USB 3.1 Type-C, USB Type-A, USB 2.0, HDMI, and an audio jack.

Redmi is also speculated to unveil another 14-inch RedmiBook laptop alongside the RedmiBook 15 in the Indian market.