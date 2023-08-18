Realme Buds Air 5 series to make global debut on August 23; Know what to expect

Realme has announced the arrival of Buds Air 5 series TWS earbuds in the global market. Initially reported by GSMArena, the realme Buds Air 5 series is expected to be offered in two variants- Buds Air 5 Pro as well as Buds Air 5. The launch of the Buds Air 5 series TWS earbuds will be alongside Realme 11 5G and Realme 11x 5G smartphones.

It is expected that the Buds Air 5 Pro will be offered in a white case while the Buds Air 5 will be offered in blue colour.

The Buds Air 5 Pro gets 11mm woofers along with 6mm planer drivers along with ANC. It will also support high-bitrate LDAC codec. It is also splash-proof and this means that it can handle slight rain as well as sweat. The earbuds can isolate up to 50 dB of noise as it offers six microphones. The battery life of the smartphone is rated at 11 hours (with ANC off). On the other hand, along with the charging case it offers 40 hours of backup.

The price of the Realme Buds Air 5 Pro is currently unknown. It is sold for CNY 399 in China. This means that the earbuds will cost somewhere around Rs 4500- Rs 5000 as it launches in India.