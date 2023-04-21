Realme 11 Pro+ to offer Moon Mode, might offer a 200MP primary camera

Smartphone manufacturer Realme has finally clarified that the upcoming Realme 11 Pro + will offer Moon mode in terms of photography. The Realme 10 Pro series will offer three devices including Realme 11, Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+. It is for the first time that Realme will offer dedicated moon mode in its smartphone.

Realme China Marketing Director, Jessie has confirmed the moon mode on a Weibo post. The pictures shared by Jessi shows the moon in a sharp and detailed way. However, the post on Weibo does not reveal anything about the camera setup. However, it is expected that the smartphone will offer a 200MP primary camera at the rear.

It was also teased in the Weibo post that the smartphone will be launched in China this May (2023). We hope that the smartphone will launch in the Indian market after it it is launched in China.

Realme 11 Pro+ Specs

Even though there is no confirmation from any official source, some leaks have revealed the upcoming specs of the device. The smartphone will offer FHD+, AMOLED curved display along with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is powered by Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 out of the box. The Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is powered by a new MediaTek Dimensity 7000 series SoC along with Mali GPU. The RAM offered on the device is expected to be up to 16GB while the storage is up to 1 TB.

When it comes to the camera of the device, there might be a triple camera setup at the rear of the device. The primary camera will be a 200MP Samsung sensor while the ultra-wide sensor is 8MP and the macro sensor is 2MP. On the other hand, the selfie camera is a 16MP sensor. The battery of the smartphone is 4680mAh (dual-cell battery) and it will support 100W fast charging.