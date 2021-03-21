New Delhi: The design and specifications of OnePlus Nord N10 successor has leaked online and it shows certain features which will get the users excited.

According to tips shared by OneLeaks, users can get a rough idea about the design and specifications of the upcoming Nord device. The upcoming device which is assumed to be the successor of Nord N10 is codenamed ‘Ebba’ by the company.

The design revealed in the leaks shows that new Nord will look similar to its predecessor i.e. OnePlus Nord N10. The front side of the device shows minimalist bezel and a punch hole camera at the top. On the rear, the device is seen housing a triple-camera setup. The smartphone also features a glossy back panel with curved edges. The one-plus logo can be seen at centre of the back of the device.

Other features of the device include USB-C port for charging and connectivity and 3.5mm audio jack. The OneLeaks also claimed that the device will have dimensions of 162.9 x 74.7 x 8.4mm and a screen size of 6.49 inches like the OnePlus Nord N10. However, it is assumed that the device will feature a fingerprint scanner at the right side of the device.

(Source: BGR.in)