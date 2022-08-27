OnePlus Nord 3, Nord Watch, Nord Band, More may launch in India soon

OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch several new products in India soon. As per a reliable tipster, OnePlus might bring the much-awaited OnePlus Nord 3 smartphone along with several other products including Nord Watch, Nord Band, and new Nord Buds TWS earphones in the Indian market in the near future.

OnePlus Nord 3

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) has shared that OnePlus could soon launch the OnePlus Nord 3 in India via a post on Twitter. Sharma had previously spotted the purported smartphone on the official OnePlus India site.

The rumored OnePlus phone is expected to sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. The OnePlus Nord 3 could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC and sport a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The smartphone could pack a 4,500mAh battery, which could offer support for 150W Super Flash Charging.

OnePlus Watch

The rumored OnePlus Nord Watch is also tipped to be making its way to the Indian market soon. As per a recent report, The smartwatch could be an affordable offering with a cost Rs 5,000. Whereas the ongoing OnePlus Watch was launched with a price tag of Rs. 16,999. The OnePlus Nord Watch is believed to come in two models — a circular dial and a rectangular dial. It is tipped to be offered in Black and White colours options.

The tipster also suggested that the company may unveil a new Nord Buds in the country. Specifications regarding these TWS earphones are currently under wraps.

Furthermore, the company is speculated to be working on the Nord Band, a Nord-branded smart measuring scale, and several other AIoT products for the Indian market.

Meanwhile, OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus Nord Buds CE TWS earphones in India at a launch price of Rs. 2,299.