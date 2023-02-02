Nothing Phone (2) launch eminent in 2023, Know what Carl Pei has to say about it

Nothing Phone (2) will be launched in 2023 and it will be the successor of Nothing Phone (1). Carl Pei, CEO and founder, Nothing has announced the launch in the latest interaction with Inverse. The biggest information about the Nothing Phone (2) that Carl Pei revealed is that the US will be No. 1 priority in term of markets

“When you make a smartphone for the U.S. you need to work with the carriers on certification and adapting some of their features into your OS,” Pei says. “We didn’t have the resources for that before and now we do,” said Carl to Inverse.

“We’re really excited about the U.S. market because it’s a big country. If you look at our earbuds sales, about one-third comes from the U.S. And by not launching our phone in the U.S., we’re leaving potentially a third of the volume on the table,” added the founder.

Carl Pei has termed the Nothing Phone (2) as more premium as compared to the Nothing Phone (1). However, he did not call the Phone (2) as the flagship device as it would mean that the Phone (1) was not a flagship. Even though the hardware of the Nothing Phone (2) will be quite noteworthy, the software of the smartphone will be something that the company will be stressing more.

The Nothing Phone (1) is a great success and continues to be one of the favourite Android smartphone in the mid-range.

Nothing Phone (1) Specifications

The Nothing Phone (1) sports a unique Glyph interface at the back which houses thousands of LEDs that lights up when the user receives a phone call or any notifications. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor that has an Adreno 642L GPU to handle graphic needs. The Nothing Phone (1) is available with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

It comes with a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ OLED panel, that has 120Hz adaptive refresh rate support, 2400×1080 pixel resolution, and up to 1200 nits peak brightness. However, users have reported the software limits the brightness to 700 nits. Nothing Phone (1) boots Android 12-based Nothing OS out of the box.

The smartphone flaunts a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide shooter. The camera features include OIS and EIS image stabilization support. For selfies and video calls, the device has a 16MP front-facing camera.

The device carries a 4,500mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and 15W Qi wireless charging. The company has promised to provide three years of Android updates and four years of security patches every two months.