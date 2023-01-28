Nothing Phone (1) gets heavy discounts on Amazon and Flipkart, Check the best deals

Nothing Phone is quite famous for its unique style and OS among Android smartphone users. Currently, smartphone gets amazing discount on e-commerce platforms. If you are planning to get the Nothing Phone (1) just check the deals on Amazon as well as Flipkart. We have mentioned the deals in detail below.

Deals

On Flipkart, the Nothing Phone (1) is offered at a base price of Rs 26,749. Users get a discount of Rs 21,400 if they exchange their old smartphones. On the other hand, there are various bank offers available on smartphones too. It includes Kotak Bank Credit Card and Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

As on Amazon, the Nothing Phone (1) is offered at a base price of Rs 28,899. Users get a discount of up to Rs 25,000 if they exchange their old smartphones. On the other hand, there are various bank offers available on smartphones too.

The final price of the smartphone can go under Rs 5,000 if proper deals are applied. Buyers should keep it in mind that the variant taken into consideration is the 8GB RAM +128 GB storage variant.

Nothing Phone (1) Specifications

The Nothing Phone (1) sports a unique Glyph interface at the back which houses thousands of LEDs that lights up when the user receives a phone call or any notifications. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor that has an Adreno 642L GPU to handle graphic needs. The Nothing Phone (1) is available with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

It comes with a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ OLED panel, that has 120Hz adaptive refresh rate support, 2400×1080 pixel resolution, and up to 1200 nits peak brightness. However, users have reported the software limits the brightness to 700 nits. Nothing Phone (1) boots Android 12-based Nothing OS out of the box.

The smartphone flaunts a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide shooter. The camera features include OIS and EIS image stabilization support. For selfies and video calls, the device has a 16MP front-facing camera.

The device carries a 4,500mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and 15W Qi wireless charging. The company has promised to provide three years of Android updates and four years of security patches every two months.