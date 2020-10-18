Nokia 8.3 5g
Photo Credit: SlashGear

Nokia 8.3 5G Phone With 64MP Quad Camera launched, Know Price, Specification

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: India’s leading brand Nokia’s first best camera phone Lumia 1020 was launched seven years ago. Now the company has launched a better camera phone Nokia 8.3 with a 64-megapixel quad camera setup that comes with Zeiss optics.

Nokia 8.3 5G is a better camera phone in low light compared to Lumia 1020. The Nokia 8.3 5G phone captures the picture with detailing and its white balance is more accurate.

Features And Specification:

Nokia 8.3 5G is the company’s first phone that supports 5G connectivity. This smartphone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, and PureView Certified Zeiss optics.

Nokia 8.3 5G based on Android 10 and packs 64GB inbuilt storage, 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 400GB). The Nokia 8.3 5G is a dual-SIM smartphone that accepts Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM cards.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Nokia 8.3 5G on the rear packs a 64-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.89 aperture and a second 12-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a third 2-megapixel camera. The rear camera setup has autofocus.

It also has a 24-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The dimensions of the phone are 171.90 x 78.56 x 8.99 millimeters and weigh 220 grams. The price of the phone starts at $ 699. This handset has not yet been launched in India.

Battery And Connectivity:

Nokia 8.3 5G has a 4500mAh battery with 18 Watt fast charging supports. Connectivity features like 3.5mm headphone jack, FM radio, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, A-GPS have been provided in the smartphone.

You might also like
Technology

Xiaomi Says Tech Glitch Behind Weather App Not Showing Details On Arunachal Pradesh

Technology

Nokia Wins NASA Contract To Put 4G Network On Moon

Technology

Dead Satellite, Discarded Rocket Body Barely Avoid Collision In Space

Technology

Google’s new “hum to search” feature helps you find songs that’s stuck in…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.