New Delhi: India’s leading brand Nokia’s first best camera phone Lumia 1020 was launched seven years ago. Now the company has launched a better camera phone Nokia 8.3 with a 64-megapixel quad camera setup that comes with Zeiss optics.

Nokia 8.3 5G is a better camera phone in low light compared to Lumia 1020. The Nokia 8.3 5G phone captures the picture with detailing and its white balance is more accurate.

Features And Specification:

Nokia 8.3 5G is the company’s first phone that supports 5G connectivity. This smartphone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset, and PureView Certified Zeiss optics.

Nokia 8.3 5G based on Android 10 and packs 64GB inbuilt storage, 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 400GB). The Nokia 8.3 5G is a dual-SIM smartphone that accepts Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM cards.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Nokia 8.3 5G on the rear packs a 64-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.89 aperture and a second 12-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a third 2-megapixel camera. The rear camera setup has autofocus.

It also has a 24-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The dimensions of the phone are 171.90 x 78.56 x 8.99 millimeters and weigh 220 grams. The price of the phone starts at $ 699. This handset has not yet been launched in India.

Battery And Connectivity:

Nokia 8.3 5G has a 4500mAh battery with 18 Watt fast charging supports. Connectivity features like 3.5mm headphone jack, FM radio, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, A-GPS have been provided in the smartphone.