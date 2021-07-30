Micromax In 2b with 5,000mAh battery, dual cameras launched in India at just Rs 7,999; Check specifications

Micromax In 2b has been launched in the India as the successor to the Micromax In 1b that was launched last year. It features a 6.52-inch HD+ display, dual camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery. The phone is powered by the Unisoc T610 SoC. The smartphone comes in two storage configurations.

Micromax In 2b price, availability

The new Micromax In 2b costs Rs 7,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage option and Rs 8,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage variant. It has been launched in Black, Blue, and Green colour options.

The phone will be available for sale at 12PM (noon) on August 6 on Flipkart and Micromax site.

Micromax In 2b specifications

The Micromax In 2b features a 6.52-inch HD+ waterdrop-style notch display with 89 percent screen-to-body ratio, 20:9 aspect ratio and 400 nits brightness. The device supports dual-SIM (Nano) and runs on Android 11 OS.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded further via a microSD card (up to 256GB).

The phone features a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front, it has a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

Camera features include night mode, background portrait, beauty mode, motion photo, play and pause video shoot, and full-HD front and back recording.

Micromax In 2b is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to offer up to 15 hours of video streaming, and up to 50 hours of talktime.

The phone also has dual VoWiFi, dual VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity.

It also has a fingerprint sensor and a Face ID support for security.