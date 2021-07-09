Lenovo unveils Yoga Duet 7i and IdeaPad Duet 3 in India; Price, specs

Bengaluru: Lenovo on Friday unveiled its premium detachable PCs — the Yoga Duet 7i and IdeaPad Duet 3 — for the Indian consumers.

Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i will be available on Lenovo.com and Amazon.in, at Rs 79,999 and IdeaPad Duet 3 will be available at Rs 29,999 on Lenovo.com and online partner platforms from July 12.

“We are excited to introduce the new detachable PCs, which will take the grab-and-go form factor’s innovation to the next level and address the need for a portable yet practical and secure device,” Pankaj Harjai, Director, Tablets and Smart Devices, Lenovo India, said in a statement.

“Users can use them in the form that is most appropriate for the nature of the task, e.g. a PC when studying or working and a tablet for entertainment and sketching,” Harjai added.

The Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i is a Yoga PC with a detachable, backlit Bluetooth 5 keyboard to enable freestyle working mode, along with an adjustable kickstand for easier viewing and switching into drafting mode.

This ultra-thin detachable 2-in-1 allows users to choose between the tablet mode with or without a kickstand and the traditional laptop mode after attaching the keyboard.

It includes an array of smart features such as the Lenovo Voice Assistant, more secure facial login via the infrared (IR)camera with Windows Hello and intelligent presence-sensing features.

It comes with a rechargeable Lenovo E-Color Pen which has a built-in smart sensor that allows users to pick colours from guides or any real-life object by simply touching the object’s surface with the pen’s tip while pressing down.

This premium device is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processors and Intel Iris Xe graphics and features an excellent audio-visual performance with Dolby Audio and Dolby Vision.

Equipped with classroom essentials, the IdeaPad Duet 3 is Lenovo’s first-ever IdeaPad PC with a detachable Bluetooth 5 keyboard.

It is powered by Intel Celeron processors and Intel UHD graphics, with up to 10.3-inch Full HD IPS panel display at 330 nits bright, up to 4GB solid memory, and up to 7 hours of battery life.

The IdeaPad Duet 3 makes hands-free communication easier with Cortana digital assistant plus dual 360-degree mics, while the clever privacy shutter on the webcam helps users safeguard themselves from unwanted onlookers.