Infinix Hot 30i launched in India at Rs 8,999, Check specifications

Infinix has just launched the Hot 30i smartphone as its new budget offering in the Indian market. The device is priced under Rs 10,000. The latest Infinix smartphone features a 6.6 inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC. It also packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging that is claimed to deliver up to 30 days of standby time on a single charge.

This will be a good phone for those who are looking for an affordable phone with a big display and battery.

Check out the price and specifications of Infinix Hot 30i.

Infinix Hot 30i price

The smartphone has been launched in India in multiple color options including, Mirror Black and Glacier Blue. There is also a premium faux leather finish variant as well. It has a price tag of Rs 8,999 for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is available for purchase in India on Flipkart.

Infinix Hot 30i is also offered with a five percent cashback for customers purchasing the device via Flipkart Axis Bank cards. Standard EMI options start at Rs. 317. Buyers can also avail of exchange offers to cut down the price of the handset.

Specifications

The Hot 30i is equipped with a 6.6 inch HD+ IPS LCD panel that has 90Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits of peak brightness and supports Panda Glass protection. It runs Android 12 OS based XOS 12 custom skin.

Under the hood, it is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 SoC. The smartphone has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The model also supports virtual RAM expansion, which allows you to get up to 16GB of RAM.

The phone sports a has an AI-backed dual camera setup that includes a 50 megapixel primary sensor along with an AI lens. On the front, it houses a 5 megapixel selfie shooter. Both the rear camera and selfie sensor are accompanied by dual-LED flash modules.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery pack that supports 10W standard charging. Other notable features include, side mounted fingerprint scanner, IP53 rating for water and dust resistance, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, 191 grams in weight, and 8.4mm thickness.