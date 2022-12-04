Indian variant of Vivo X90 spotted on Bluetooth SIG ahead of launch

Vivo has recently launched the Vivo X90 series smartphones in China. The series include Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90 Pro+ devices. Even though the smartphone series will eventually come to India, we are unknown about the timeline of launch. Recently, the Indian variant of the smartphone has been spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification website. From this we can figure out that we can soon get our hands on the X90 series devices.

Key details

The model number of Vivo X90 is V2218 and it has been certified by the Bluetooth SIG. We hope that the Indian variant of the device offers the same specifications as that of its Chinese counterpart.

The Vivo X90 offers 6.78-inch FHD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 processor. The device with get RAM up to 12GB and storage up to 512GB. The device will offer Android 13-based OriginOS 3.0 out of the box.

In terms of rear camera specifications, the Vivo X90 gets a 50MP primary camera along with a 12MP ultra-wide and 12MP portrait camera. The front camera on the device is 32MP. The battery on the device is 4810mAh and it supports 120W fast charging. Users gets USB Type-C charging port on the device.

In terms of price, the initial variant of the X90 is expected to be around Rs 40,000 as it launches in India. The smartphone debuted in China with a price tag of CNY 3699.