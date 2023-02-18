Huawei Watch Buds smartwatch with inbuilt TWS earbuds launched

Huawei has launched a new Smartwatch that has inbuilt TWS ear Buds under it’s dial. The Huawei Watch Buds have been launched in the United Kingdom. The TWS earbuds are stored under a pop-cover and have a magnetic attachment system for easy storage. The smartwatch sports a 3D curved glass exterior and a leather strap.

The Huawei Watch Buds comes with various health and fitness management features including 24/7 heart rate alerts, a smart SpO2 tracker, and Huawei TruSleep 3.0 technology.

Check the price, specification and features of the Huawei smartwatch below:

Huawei Watch Buds price, availability

The price of the Huawei Watch Buds are priced at GBP 449.99 (around Rs 45,000). It is offered in a single black current variant and is currently available for pre-order in the UK. This watch will go on sale starting from March 1.

Huawei Watch Buds specifications, features

Huawei Watch Buds is a smartwatch that can also store TWS earbuds. It features a 1.43-inch AMOLED colour touchscreen with a 466×466 pixels resolution. The health sensors on the smartwatch include 6-axis inertial sensors (acceleration sensor and gyroscope sensor), optical heart rate sensor 5.0, ambient optical sensor, hall effect sensor, capacitive sensor, and bone conduction component (VACC).

The smartwatch is claimed to have a three-day battery life, whereas the earbuds are said to last for up to four hours. The earbuds are claimed to offer up to 40 hours of music playback without turning on the noise cancellation disabled. The smartwatch comes with Bluetooth support and has an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance.

Like mentioned earlier, the earbuds are placed under a pop-up cover. The watch has an attachable magnetic design for easy storage of the earbuds. The earbuds have an adaptive identification technology that automatically detects the left or ride side and perform accordingly.

The earbuds are equipped with full-range planar diaphragm units for audio. They are also fitted with inbuilt microphones and include AI noise cancellation that blocks the background audio and offers crystal-clear calls.

The Huawei Watch Buds are compatible with phones running Android 7.0 or later, EMUI 12.0 or later, and iOS 9.0 or later.