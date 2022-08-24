Grab iPhone 11 worth $499 for free at Verizon, Here’s how the deal works

If you want to get an iPhone for free then here is your chance. Verizon is offering an iPhone 11 worth $499 (around Rs 39,800) for free if you open a new line with an unlimited data plan at the site.

The iPhone 11 still remains quite popular among users even after the launch of the iPhone 13. The phone has received price cuts multiple times after the launch of its successor iPhone 12. But, this could be said to be the best deal we have ever seen till now. This back to school sale offers the smartphone at the lowest possible price: nothing.

Verizon is currently offering the iPhone 11 for free on online purchases. With this deal, you get to save a massive $499. This is one of the best Verizon phone deals we’ve seen. While the provider had previously offered the device for as little as $299 (with a $250 gift card for qualifying customers) this deal is essentially unbeatable. But, there’s a catch.

You won’t necessarily get it at zero cost as you have to open a new line of data and sign up for one of the carrier’s unlimited data plans at Verizon in order to get the $499 discount. Credits appear on your bill spread out over 24 months. You will also need to pay a one-time activation fee of $35.

The iPhone 11 may is an excellent handset and delivers superb cameras, fast performance and excellent battery life. It comes powered by the A13 Bionic chip that is still able to outperform many of the best Android phones. It sports two rear cameras that helps to capture impressive pictures. The iPhone 11 also provides solid battery life, we can say it performs better than its successor the iPhone 12 in this area.

The iPhone 11 will also get the iOS 16 update which is set to arrive soon in September along with the latest iPhone 14 series.

Here’s how you can get the iPhone 11 for free on Verizon:

Step-1: Go to Verizon and select a iPhone 11 of your choice.

Step-2: If you are eligible for the offer then you will see a monthly payment option.

Step-3: You need to pay $0 for the monthly payment. Earlier it was $13.88 per month.

Step-4: Now tap on the add new line option and select a new user option.

Step-5: Now enter your ZIP code and confirm the location in the new window.

Step-6: Choose a Verizon plan and pay for the 36-month plan to get the iPhone 11 for free.

