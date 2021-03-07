Bhubaneswar: In a world where people are growing more and more conscious about their health, Vodafone Idea (Vi) has extended a helping hand to its users. Vi has launched two prepaid recharge packs of Rs 51 and Rs 301 which will offer telecom services along with health insurance benefits to its users.

Vi has partnered with Aditya Birla Health Insurance to offers hospital expenses and ICU expenses for medical emergencies including Covid-19. The health insurance will cover expenses upto Rs 1000 per day for hospitalisation upto 10 days. On the other hand if you require ICU facilities you will be covered with Rs 2000 per day on the expenses upto 10 days.

Speaking about the telecom services, the Rs 51 pack includes 500 sms with a validity of 28 days. However, the Rs 301 pack includes unlimited voice calls, 1.5GB daily data along with 2GB additional data and is valid upto 28 days.

The health insurance benefits are applicable to customers between 18-55 years of age. The benefits can be availed at all major hospitals (government and private) in the country. However users are advised to read the terms and conditions of the packs in Vodafone Idea website before recharging their registered phone number.

(source: gadgets 360)