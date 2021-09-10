CoWIN launches new API to verify vaccination status of individuals in India

With the Covid-19 vaccination process running at full throttle across the country, the CoWIN portal has launched new API (Application Program Interface) for individuals in India.

The API will help to verify whether an individual is vaccinated or not vaccinated. In order to know the vaccination status, an user needs to follow the steps

Enter mobile number along with name. An OTP will be received on the number, enter it You will be verified about your status of vaccination Three options will appear on screen

Person is not vaccinated

Person is partially vaccinated

Person is fully vaccinated

This response will be digitally signed and can be shared instantly with the verifying entity. A real-life example could be when at the time of booking a railway ticket, an individual will input the necessary details for buying the ticket and if required, the concerned entity will also get the vaccination status in the same transaction, with the due consent of the individual.

As the socio-economic activities are being gradually revived while maintaining everyone’s safety, there is a need for a way to digitally convey the status of individuals’ vaccination to entities with whom they may be engaging with for any or all reasons, as employees, passengers, residents etc.

Therefore, there is a need to enable an Aadhaar like authentication service for the status of vaccination through Co-WIN. To take care of these cases and others that may come up, Co-WIN has developed a new API called ‘Know Your Customer’s/Client’s Vaccination Status’ or KYC-VS.

As a proof of vaccination the Co-WIN has already issued digitally verifiable certificate which can be stored on the digital devices (smartphone, tablet, laptop etc.). The certificate can be saved in Digi Locker and when required can be presented as a proof of vaccination. Similarly, at entry points where such certificate is required (e.g., in malls, office complex, public events etc.), it may be shown in both the digital and physical forms.

However, there may be instances where an entity does not need to see the certificate in full and would just need to know whether an individual has been vaccinated or not. A few of such possible use cases could be as follows:

An enterprise/employer may like to know the vaccination status of its employees to resume functions in offices, workplaces etc.

The Railways may want to get the status of vaccination of the passengers who are getting their seats reserved in the trains.

Airlines may want to get the status of vaccination of the passengers who are booking their flight tickets, and/or airports may only want to allow vaccinated passengers to pass through.

Hotels may want to know the vaccination status of the residents at the time they are checking into the hotel, or at the time of making online bookings.

Over 72 crore vaccine doses have been administered since the vaccination campaign against COVID-19 from January 16, 2021.

