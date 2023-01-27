Coca-Cola smartphone might launch soon in India, Know what to expect

Coca-cola is soon going to launch a new smartphone in the Indian market. Even though the news sounds fake, it is true. Even though some people might think that the beverage manufacturer will manufacture a new smartphone, it’s not true. The beverage manufacturer will not be manufacturing the smartphone and will rather partner with a company that manufacturer’s smartphone.

Coca-Cola will be partnering with Realme in order to make a smartphone that will have Coca-Cola’s iconic logo and signature red colour theme. The image of the upcoming smartphone has been teased by realme and we can see its similarity with the realme 10 smartphone. We have mentioned below about the specs of the smartphone below.

Realme 10 Specs and Price

The Realme 10 4G gets a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution. The display supports 90Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch. The smartphone gets a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and is powered by a MediaTek’s G99 chipset. In terms of RAM the smartphone gets up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

In terms of connectivity, the smartphone offers 3.5mm audio jack, Type-C port, dual SIM card, single speaker and much more.

Rear camera unit of the smartphone includes 50MP camera sensor, 2 MP black and white camera. The selfie camera of the smartphone includes 16MP camera and it is placed in the punch hole cut-out at the top left. The device gets a 5000mAh battery which supports 33W fast charging. The battery can be charged up to 50 percent from 0 in a matter of just 28 minutes.

The Realme 10 4G smartphone is available in 4GB +64 GB variant as well as 8GB +128 GB variant. While the 4GB RAM is available at Rs 13,999, the 8GB RAM is available at Rs 16,999. Various bank offers are also available on the smartphone.

When it comes to colour of the smartphone, the smartphone is offered in two colours- Clash White and Rush Black.