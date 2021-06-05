Cheapest Plan for Jio Phone Users, Unlimited Calling at just Rs. 40

Even in this ongoing pandemic, Jio stands as the numero-uno operator to provide the cheapest data and tariff plans to its customers. No matter you compare Jio Plans to the 84 days or any other plans of other operators, Jio has always the best for its users. Jio carries two types of pre-paid plans, one for the Smartphone users and the other for Jio phone users. But the Jio phone plans are comparatively cheaper when compared to the Jio Smartphone plans. So let’s know about the cheapest Jio plan today.

Cheapest Plan for Jio Phone

The cheapest tariff plan for Jio phone is Rs. 39. In this price the users can make unlimited calls to all networks. Besides, the users also get 1400 MB Internet data in this plan. This plan is valid for 39 days and everyday the users would get 100 MB internet usage for 14 days in total. The internet will run on 64kbps post 100 MB usage. This plan also includes free subscription to all Jio Apps like the Jio Smartphone plans.

Other Plans for Jio Phone

Besides, Jio also has a Rs. 69 plan for the Jio phone users which is valid for same 14 days, but the users would get 500 MB data in it. Besides, they also get unlimited calling to all networks along with free subscription to all Jio Apps. There also a Rs.75 plan which is valid for 28 days. This plan includes 500MB + additional 200MB Internet data plan for users.

But If you require more Internet data for your Jio phone, then the Rs. 155 plan will be best for you. This plan is valid for 28 days and provides daily 1GB internet data. It also provides unlimited free calling to all networks with free subscription to all Jio apps.