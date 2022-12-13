Buy Nothing Phone (1) at just Rs 12,499 on Flipkart, Here’s how the deal works

Nothing Phone (1) is available with massive discounts on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. The smartphone comes with an innovative glyph interface with distinct light patterns that alert users about incoming calls, app alerts, charging status and other notifications. You can purchase the

The 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant of Nothing Phone (1) is available at a discounted price of Rs 29,999 on Flipkart. Customers can also avail a 10% instant discount on IDFC FIRST Credit Card EMI Transactions with up to Rs 3,000. Furthermore, Flipkart Axis Bank credit card holders can get a 5% cashback as well.

In addition, buyers can also opt for the exchange offer, with which they can get Rs 17,500 off on exchanging their old smartphones while buying the Nothing Phone (1). This will cut down the cost of the smartphone to Rs 12,499.

Note that the maximum discount Rs 17,500 discount will not be available for every old phone model and the final value depends on the current condition of your old smartphone. The Nothing Phone is available for purchase in Black and White colour options.

Nothing Phone (1) Features

Nothing Phone (1) is equipped with an innovative Glyph interface, a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 60Hz to 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. The screen also has support for HDR10+ and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ octa-core processor. It sports a dual on the rear that includes 50 MP advanced flagship Sony IMX766 sensor. Camera features on the phone include Night Mode and Scene Detection.

For selfies and video calls, the phone features a 16MP camera at the front. The battery 0f the Nothing Phone (1) is said to deliver up to 18 hours of use with every charge, and two days on standby. The phone also has fast charging and is said to charge up from 0 to 50% power in just 30 minutes of charge.