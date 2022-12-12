Apple iPhone 15 Ultra likely to cost $200 more than iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra is expected to arrive in the second half of 2023. As per a new leak report, the upcoming Phone 15 Ultra may cost $200 more than Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. To recall, the smartphone was earlier tipped to be more expensive than iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The iPhone 15 Ultra will be costlier than it’s predecessor and come with a starting price of USD 1,299 (approx Rs 1,08,000), suggested to a new leak report.

To recall, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is the most expensive phone launched this year under the iPhone 14 Series. It is priced at $1,099 (around Rs 90,731) for the base model. If the report turns true, the iPhone 15 Ultra may price USD 200, which is around Rs 16,500 in Indian Rupees, more than the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

According to the tipster, the iPhone 15 Ultra will be a more expensive iPhone. Even in the United States. He said that Apple has been losing margins year after year. Rising production costs and inflation, that makes the money the company has in the bank worth less, have finally broken the camel’s back.

iPhone 15 Ultra specifications (expected)

Apple may provide the top-end variant with up to 1TB of internal storage which may cost USD 1,799 (approx. Rs 1,48,000). Apple iPhone 15 Ultra is expected to come powered by a powerful processor than the existing A16. It will reportedly also have a higher RAM than its predecessor and may pack 256GB storage for its base model.

Previous leaks have suggested that Apple plans to offer the upcoming iPhones with a premium titanium body. The titanium case will be 35x more expensive than the existing material used on the current iPhones.

(source: Forbes)