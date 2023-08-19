Apple iPhone 15 series to get up to 35W wired charging speed with USB Type-C Port

Rumours and leak reports are pouring in about the upcoming Apple iPhone 15 series ahead of it’s expected September 12 launch. The latest rumours have suggested that the latest iPhone 15 series might support fast charging via USB Type-C port.

The iPhone 15 series is said to arrive with a range of upgrades over last year’s iPhone 14 lineup including fast charging. As per reports, the tech giant might exchnage the traditional Lightning port with a USB Type-C port for the rumoured iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max phones. This transition to a modern port might bring faster charging speeds to the upcoming iPhone units. As per the new leak, the iPhone 15 series will support up to 35W wired fast charging speed. This report might become true as Apple has to comply with EU regulations that go into effect next year.

A report by 9to5Mac revealed that some models of the iPhone 15 series will come with up to 35W charging speed. This will be a significant boost over the existing models. For example the iPhone 14 Pro supports up to 27W fast charging, while the vanilla iPhone 14 offers up to 20W fast charging.

The company could offer a 30W MacBook Air charger for the upcoming iPhone 15 models. However, the 35W charging speed could only be offered with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, which will make them stand out from the regular models.

In addition, Industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has also claimed that iPhone 15 series will offer faster charging speeds via the USB Type-C port with some company-certified cables. According to Kuo, Apple will optimise the fast-charging performance of MFi (Made For iPhone) chargers for the iPhone 15 models.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max models will likely be unveiled on Tuesday, September 12. The iPhones will be available for pre-order on September 22. The other features the iPhone 15 series are rumoured to have include Dynamic Island, Apple A17 Bionic SoC coupled with 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB to 2TB storage, and more.