Amazon Prime videos available on apple devices
Photo: IANS

Apple customers can buy or rent movies on Amazon Prime Video app

By IANS
0

San Francisco: Amazon has turned on a new feature in Prime Videos apps for Apple devices that lets users buy or rent TV shows and movies, using the in-app payment feature.

Earlier, customers using the Prime Video app from an iOS device or Apple TV would have to first purchase or rent the movie elsewhere — like through the Amazon website or a Prime Video app on another device, such as the Fire TV, Roku or an Android device and had to complete the transaction on Amazon’s website.

Now, Prime Video users can make the purchase directly through the app instead.

Related News

Microsoft patents foldable device with 3 screens

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp back to normal after outage

Realme smartphones get costly after GST hike

Fitbit Charge 4 with built-in GPS, Spotify launched in India…

When users log in to the Prime Video app, there should be a message reading, “Browse, rent, or buy new release movies, popular TV shows, and more — now within the app.”

“Apple has an established program for premium subscription video entertainment providers to offer a variety of customer benefits — including integration with the Apple TV app, AirPlay 2 support, tvOS apps, universal search, Siri support and, where applicable, single or zero sign-on,” reports The Verge.

The move applies currently to Amazon Prime users in the US, the UK and Germany.

Apple typically charges a 30 per cent commission for in-app purchases on its iOS and requires those apps to use Apple’s payment system, but allowing Amazon to use its own payment system means it will avoid this charge.

You might also like
Technology

Microsoft patents foldable device with 3 screens

Technology

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp back to normal after outage

Technology

Realme smartphones get costly after GST hike

Technology

Fitbit Charge 4 with built-in GPS, Spotify launched in India for Rs 14,999

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.