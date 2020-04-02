Apple customers can buy or rent movies on Amazon Prime Video app

San Francisco: Amazon has turned on a new feature in Prime Videos apps for Apple devices that lets users buy or rent TV shows and movies, using the in-app payment feature.

Earlier, customers using the Prime Video app from an iOS device or Apple TV would have to first purchase or rent the movie elsewhere — like through the Amazon website or a Prime Video app on another device, such as the Fire TV, Roku or an Android device and had to complete the transaction on Amazon’s website.

Now, Prime Video users can make the purchase directly through the app instead.

When users log in to the Prime Video app, there should be a message reading, “Browse, rent, or buy new release movies, popular TV shows, and more — now within the app.”

“Apple has an established program for premium subscription video entertainment providers to offer a variety of customer benefits — including integration with the Apple TV app, AirPlay 2 support, tvOS apps, universal search, Siri support and, where applicable, single or zero sign-on,” reports The Verge.

The move applies currently to Amazon Prime users in the US, the UK and Germany.

Apple typically charges a 30 per cent commission for in-app purchases on its iOS and requires those apps to use Apple’s payment system, but allowing Amazon to use its own payment system means it will avoid this charge.