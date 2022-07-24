Amazon Prime Day Deals: Get amazing offers on Samsung Galaxy M series smartphones

The Amazon Prime Day is currently live and there are many amazing deals that are offered on the smartphones. If you are someone who is planning to purchase a mid-range smartphone, you can definitely opt for Samsung M Series as they get special offers during the Amazon Prime Day sale. The smartphones that get special offers are Samsung Galaxy M53 5G, M52 5G, M33 5G, M32 and many more.

The details about the special price and specification of the Samsung smartphones are mentioned below.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M53 5G 6GB +128 GB variant is offered at Rs 22,999 while the actual price is Rs 26,499. The smartphone offers 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-0 display along with protection of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The device has a refresh rate of 120Hz and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and USB Type-C port etc. The device comes with Android 12 based OneUI out of the box. The battery on the smartphone is 5000 mAh and supports 25W fast charging.

Camera options on the device include a quad-camera rear setup (108MP + 8MP + 2MP+ 2MP). On the front the device offers a 32MP selfie camera. The 8GB + 128 GB variant is offered at Rs 24,499 instead of Rs 28,499 during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G 6GB +128 GB variant is offered at Rs 19,999 while the actual price is Rs 24,999. The smartphone offers 6.7-inch FHD+ Infinity O display along with protection of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The device has a refresh rate of 120Hz and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and USB Type-C port etc. The device comes with Android 12 based OneUI out of the box. The battery on the smartphone is 5000 mAh and supports 25W fast-charging.

Camera options on the device include a triple-camera rear setup (64MP + 12MP + 5MP). On the front the device offers a 32MP selfie camera. The 8GB + 128 GB variant is offered at Rs 21,999 instead of Rs 26,999 during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G 6GB +128 GB variant is offered at Rs 15,499 while the actual price is Rs 18,999. The smartphone offers 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity-V display. The device has a refresh rate of 120Hz and is powered by Exynos 1280 processor. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and USB Type-C port etc. The device comes with Android 11 based OneUI out of the box. The battery on the smartphone is 6000 mAh and support 25W fast-charging.

Camera options on the device include a quad-camera rear setup (50MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP). On the front the device offers a 8MP selfie camera. The 8GB + 128 GB variant is offered at Rs 16,999 instead of Rs 20,499 during the sale.

Samsung Galaxy M32

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G 6GB +128 GB variant is offered at Rs 13,999 while the actual price is Rs 18,999. The smartphone offers 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display. The device has a refresh rate of 90Hz and is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 processor. Connectivity options on the device include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C port etc. The device comes with Android 11 based OneUI out of the box. The battery on the smartphone is 6000 mAh and support 25W fast-charging.

Camera options on the device include a quad-camera rear setup (64MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP). On the front the device offers a 20MP selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy M13

The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G 4GB +64 GB variant is offered at Rs 11,999 while the actual price is Rs 9,999. The smartphone offers 6.6-inch FHD+ Infinity V display. The device is powered by Exynos 850 processor. Connectivity options on the device include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C port etc. The device comes with Android 12 based OneUI out of the box. The battery on the smartphone is 6000 mAh and support 15W fast-charging.

Camera options on the device include a triple camera rear setup (50MP + 5MP + 2MP). On the front the device offers a 8MP selfie camera. The 6GB + 128 GB variant is offered at Rs 11,999 instead of Rs 13,999 during the Amazon Prime Day sale.