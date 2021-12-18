Airtel vs Jio vs Vi: Affordable Prepaid 2GB daily plans which you should definitely check

The use of data among smartphone users has increased with due course of time. With the advent of OTT platforms, online video/ audio streaming, online classes the use of data on smartphones has increased further. There has been a recent hike in the cost of prepaid plans offered by Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea. If you are searching for prepaid plans which offer 2 GB daily data along with calling, then this article will be very useful to you. We have assumed that 2 GB data per day will be sufficient for most smartphone users.

Here are some prepaid plans offered by Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea that can be considered if you require 2GB data per day. We have considered those plans that are priced below Rs 1000 (due to affordability factor).

Airtel

Rs 839 prepaid plan

This truly unlimited plan offered by Airtel offers 2 GB data/ day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/ day along with a validity of 84 days. The additional benefits offered under the plan are Amazon Prime Mobile Edition Free Trial, Free Hellotunes, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag and Wynk music free.

Rs 838 prepaid plan

This truly unlimited plan offered by Airtel offers 2 GB data/ day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/ day along with a validity of 56 days. The additional benefits offered under the plan are Amazon Prime Mobile Edition Free Trial, Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription, Free Hellotunes, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag and Wynk music free.

Rs 549 prepaid plan

This truly unlimited plan offered by Airtel offers 2 GB data/ day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/ day along with a validity of 56 days. The additional benefits offered under the plan are Amazon Prime Mobile Edition Free Trial, Free Hellotunes, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag and Wynk music free.

Rs 359 prepaid plan

This truly unlimited plan offered by Airtel offers 2 GB data/ day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/ day along with a validity of 28 days. The additional benefits offered under the plan are Amazon Prime Mobile Edition Free Trial, Free Hellotunes, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag and Wynk music free.

Rs 179 prepaid plan

This truly unlimited plan offered by Airtel offers 2 GB data/ day, unlimited calls, 300 SMS along with a validity of 28 days. The additional benefits offered under the plan are Amazon Prime Mobile Edition Free Trial, Free Hellotunes and Wynk music free.

Vodafone Idea

Rs 359 prepaid plan

This plan offered by Vodafone Idea gives 2 GB data/ day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/ day and a validity of 28 days. The other benefits offered are Binge All Night, Weekend data rollover and subscription to Vi movies and TV.

Rs 539 prepaid plan

This plan offered by Vodafone Idea gives 2 GB data/ day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/ day and a validity of 56 days. The other benefits offered are Binge All Night, Weekend data rollover and subscription to Vi movies and TV.

Rs 839 prepaid plan

This plan offered by Vodafone Idea gives 2 GB data/ day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/ day and a validity of 84 days. The other benefits offered are Binge All Night, Weekend data rollover and subscription to Vi movies and TV.

Reliance Jio

Rs 799 prepaid plan

This plan offered by Reliance Jio gives 2 GB / day, Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription, unlimited calls, 100 sms/ day with a validity of 56 days. The additional benefits offered under the plan are subscription to Jio apps. The total data under the plan is 112 GB.

Rs 719 prepaid plan

This plan offered by Reliance Jio gives 2 GB / day, unlimited calls, 100 sms/ day with a validity of 84 days. The additional benefits offered under the plan are subscription to Jio apps. The total data under the plan is 168 GB.

Rs 533 prepaid plan

This plan offered by Reliance Jio gives 2 GB / day, unlimited calls, 100 sms/ day with a validity of 56 days. The additional benefits offered under the plan are subscription to Jio apps. The total data under the plan is 112 GB.

Rs 299 prepaid plan

This plan offered by Reliance Jio gives 2 GB / day, unlimited calls, 100 sms/ day with a validity of 28 days. The additional benefits offered under the plan are subscription to Jio apps. The total data under the plan is 56 GB.

Rs 249 prepaid plan

This plan offered by Reliance Jio gives 2 GB / day, unlimited calls, 100 sms/ day with a validity of 23 days. The additional benefits offered under the plan are subscription to Jio apps. The total data under the plan is 46 GB.