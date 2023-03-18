Airtel Unlimited 5G data offer: How to check the offer and activate it

Airtel is offering 5G benefits for its customers across the country. The offer is open for all the postpaid as well as prepaid customers who use Airtel at no extra cost. If you are wondering, whether you will get the offer or not, then check the steps mentioned below.

How to get the offer

Open the Airtel Thanks app

Scroll down and you can find the ‘Claim Unlimited 5G Data banner’

Tap the above-mentioned banner

A new unlimited 5G Data page will open

Tap on the claim Now Button

After you have completed the above step, the unlimited 5G Data offer gets activated. You will also receive a confirmation SMS about the same.

Users should keep in mind that the offers are meant for users with 5G handsets and in the region with 5G connectivity. All prepaid customers with Rs 239 plan and above plans can get the offer. The prepaid customers with Rs 455 and Rs 1799 plans do not get the offer. There is no such restriction for postpaid customers. The offer can be claimed by the members every month on bill generation.

Users can check the availability of 5G Airtel network by using the Airtel Thanks App. If you do not have an active prepaid plan, you can recharge it with Rs 239 or more plan.