Acer One 8 and One 10 tablets launched in India; Check price, specs

Acer has launched two new One 8 and the One 10 tablets in India. Both the new tablets are priced under Rs 20,000. They come with a sleek and easy-to-carry design and are powered by octa-core MediaTek MT8768 processor.

Let’s check the price and specification details of the Acer One 8 and One 10 here.

Acer One 8 and One 10: Specification and features

The company has said that the Acer One 8 and Acer One 10 tablets will offer an exciting combination of performance, versatility, and stylish design. They feature powerful processors, ample storage, and vibrant displays, striking a perfect balance between functionality and portability.

The Acer One 8 and the One 10 tablets feature a sleek and easy-to-carry design and are powered by the octa-core MediaTek MT8768 processor. These come equipped with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that also supports expansion of storage by up to 1TB via a memory card. The Acer One 8 and the One 10 tablets pack up to 7,100mAh battery and run Android 12.

The One 8 is equipped with an 8.7-inch WXGA+ IPS display while the One 10 has a bigger 10.1-inch WUXGA IPS display. The One 8 tablet has an 8MP rear camera and a 2MP selfie shooter. The One 10, on the other hand, has a 13MP dual rear snappers and a 5MP selfie camera. The tablets have auto-focus and digital zoom camera features.

The connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, 4G LTE support, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port with OTG support, dual stereo speakers, and more.

Price and Availability

The Acer One 8 price starts at Rs 12,990 while the One 10 has a starting price of Rs 17,990. Both tablets will be available a single gray color via all Acer Exclusive Stores and E-stores.