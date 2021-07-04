Youth killed in road mishap in Jajpur district of Odisha

Jajpur: In an unfortunate incident, a youth was killed after being knocked by an unidentified vehicle in Jajpur district of Odisha.

The incident took place in Syedpur Bazaar of Binjharpur area of this district. The deceased was identified as Satya Ranjan Dhal of Raghunathpur village in Binjharpur.

According to reports, Satya was returning home after shopping for his sister’s wedding, when he was hit by an unidentified vehicle. The locals spotted him after the accident and rushed him to the Binjharpur Community Health Center for first aid.

However, as his health condition deteriorated he was rushed to the district hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The body has been sent for autopsy. Meanwhile, the Police have registered a case and have initiated an investigation in connection to the accident.