Youth killed in road mishap in Jajpur district of Odisha

By WCE 4
Youth killed in road mishap in Odisha
Representational Image (Credit: IANS)

Jajpur: In an unfortunate incident, a youth was killed after being knocked by an unidentified vehicle in Jajpur district of Odisha.

The incident took place in Syedpur Bazaar of Binjharpur area of this district. The deceased was identified as Satya Ranjan Dhal of Raghunathpur village in Binjharpur.

According to reports, Satya was returning home after shopping for his sister’s wedding, when he was hit by an unidentified vehicle. The locals spotted him after the accident and rushed him to the Binjharpur Community Health Center for first aid.

Related News

Man arrested for sharing obscene pictures of wife in…

Police busts dacoit gang including mastermind in Jajpur…

Also read: 800 Litres Of Country-Side Liquor Seized From SUV In Bhadrak Of Odisha, 1 Arrested

However, as his health condition deteriorated he was rushed to the district hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The body has been sent for autopsy. Meanwhile, the Police have registered a case and have initiated an investigation in connection to the accident.

You might also like
State

800 Litres of Country-side liquor seized from SUV in Bhadrak of Odisha, 1 Arrested

State

Four delegates from Odisha’s KIIT and their unique journey to Tokyo Olympics

State

Woman attempts self immolation infront of Simulia Police Station in Balasore

State

Green Chillyz outlet sealed in capital city of Odisha for violating Covid-19 norms

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.