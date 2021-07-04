800 Litres of Country-side liquor seized from SUV in Bhadrak of Odisha, 1 Arrested

Bhadrak: A team of Excise officials have seized 800 litres of country-made liquor from a SUV in Basudevpur area of Bhadrak district in Odisha, today.

A person has been arrested in connection to it while two others escaped from the officials. The arrested person is identified as Rakesh Kumar Medinray and belongs to Nilagiri area of Balasore district.

Acting under a tip-off, the Excise officials intercepted the Bolero SUV and seized 800 litres of country-made liquor. The seized liquor along with the vehicle is estimated to cost around Rs 3 lakhs.

A case has been registered in connection to the incident, while investigation is underway to nab the escaped convict.