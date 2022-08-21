Yellow warning for rainfall in Odisha

Yellow warning for light to moderate rainfall issued for 10 districts of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here today issued a yellow warning for light to moderate rainfall for 10 districts of Odisha.

According to the duty officer of the meteorological centre in Bhubaneswar, light to moderate rain/thundershowers is very likely to affect some parts of the district of Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Boud, Angul, Deogarh, Sonepur, Nayagarh, Raygada and Kalahandi during next three hours.

People are advised to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strikes.

