Watch: Shocking viral video of Lord Jagannath being transported in Odisha!

Jaleswar: A video has gone viral in which Lord Jagannath, the ruling deity of Odisha is being transported in an objectionable manner. This has hurt the religious sentiments of many Odias and Hindus.

In the video, Lord Jagannath is seen tied to the back of a mini truck, secured with a number of ropes in an unwelcomed and derogatory manner. This viral video is doing the rounds in almost all social media platforms. It is also being widely shared.

Sources say, the incident has been reported from National Highway (NH) number 60 near Haladipada situated in Jaleswar block of Balasore district in Odisha.

According to reports, the statue of Lord Jagannath was being transported from Balasore district in Odisha to West Bengal in a way which has hurt the religious sentiments of many Hindus across the country.

It can easily be seen in the video that the Lord has been loaded on top of a pick-up van and tied with the help of ropes to huge bamboo poles already present in the truck. The viral video is now spreading like wildfire as it is being widely shared and criticised by Jagannath bhakts.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE: