WATCH: Elephant in Bhubaneswar, locals panic stricken

Bhubaneswar: The residents of Bhubaneswar were in a state of panic as a wild elephant was seen loitering in Maitri Vihar area on Sunday night.

As per reports, the tusker strayed into the temple city of Bhubaneswar from Chandaka sanctuary from Bharatpur forest.

Reports say that, the wild elephant (a tusker) as seen in the video was roaming in the area for more than one hour before the residents shooed it towards Salia Sahi slum in Bhubaneswar.

The forest department officials were immediately pressed into action. The police was also involved in the act. After a long effort of almost more than an hour, the pachyderm left the city.

It is worth mentioning that elephants entering into the city of Bhubaneswar has been reported last month. As many as four elephants had been spotted in the Sikharchandi hill of Bhubaneswar on March 24, 2023.

According to reliable reports, as many as four elephants including a tusker have been spotted. Along with the tusker, there are two female elephants and a calf.

The locals spotted the elephants and immediately informed the Forest Department. The forest department personnel are keeping a watch on the movement of the herd of elephants, said reports.