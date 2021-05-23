Jagatsinghpur: Amid the surge in Covid cases in the state, a video has gone viral in the social media where a woman OAS officer has been seen violating the Covid-19 guidelines by dancing at a marriage procession in Jagatsinghpur district which has raised many eyebrows.

A video shows Sukinda Tahsildar Bulbul Behera dancing at the marriage procession of his brother in Jagatsinghpur district. She was seen not wearing mask and even not maintaining social distance in the wedding procession .

Sources said, Sukinda’s Tahasildar Bulbul brother was getting married at Jagannathpur village under Tirtol block of Jagatsinghpur district on May 21. Many high profile men and administrators also attended as guests in the wedding.

She had also joined the marriage feast violating the Covid-19 norms.

However, the locals also informed the matter at the Jagatsinghpur police station, but they also turned blind.

During the lockdown period, marriage feast is not permitted and its seen that the officials and police have seized and thrown away food prepared for the occasion.