Ramadevi University
File Photo

University, College Teachers In Odisha To Attend Duty From June 17

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Higher Education Department of Odisha has asked all teaching and non-teaching staff of state universities and government and non-government colleges to attend office from June 17.

The Higher Education Department, however, has directed them to follow the preventive measures set by the governments to contain COVID-19 spread while doing their works.

Notably, the State government has suspended classes in all educational institutions till July 31 in the wake of the COVID-19 situation.

You might also like
State

26 new COVID positive cases found in Nischintakoili of Odisha

State

Coronavirus patient runs away from COVID hospital; rescued from busy market in…

State

Odisha CM lauds Police, ODRAF, FIRE personnel for dedicated work against COVID,…

State

Rain threat to Raja festival in Odisha as Met issues yellow warning

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.