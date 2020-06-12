Bhubaneswar: The Higher Education Department of Odisha has asked all teaching and non-teaching staff of state universities and government and non-government colleges to attend office from June 17.

The Higher Education Department, however, has directed them to follow the preventive measures set by the governments to contain COVID-19 spread while doing their works.

Notably, the State government has suspended classes in all educational institutions till July 31 in the wake of the COVID-19 situation.