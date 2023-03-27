Unidentified species of insects found in Balasore, creates panic among people

Balasore: The fear and panic has gripped the villagers of Jambeswarpur under Genguti panchayat of Balasore district facing the threat of unidentified species of insects.

It is suspected that due to western disturbances there has been heavy rainfall in the various parts of Balasore and the unidentified insects have been coming out of the fields.

The insects have been gradually increasing since yesterday afternoon. As a result, these species have been spreading in the entire area and are uncontrollable. When bitten by these insects, people have an irritating sensation and later feel pain in that area.

The number of insects are increasing by itself in that area, due to spread of these unidentified insects, people are unable to move anywhere, informs local resident Sidhakar Sethi.

People are facing difficulties in eating and drinking water and even coming out of their houses. It is quite surprising for everyone in the village as no one has witnessed such species of insects and have created panic among the villagers.

A team of agriculture department has reached the village and have started an investigation on it. In order to get rid of these insects, the villagers have thrown bleaching powder infront of their houses.