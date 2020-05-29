COVID death in Odisha

Two COVID19 Patients Die Of Other Sickness: Odisha Health Dept

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Two persons who were tested positive for COVID-19 died in Odisha on Friday. However, the health and family welfare department clarified that both of them died due to other health issues.

As per the information shared by the health department, a 42-year male of Khordha district and a 72-year male of Balasore district were tested positive for coronavirus recently, but they breathed their lasts while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The health department informed that the 42-year male of Khordha district who was suffering from chronic liver disease and Hepatitis B, had tested positive for Covid19. He has succumbed to his chronic ailments. As per the death audit report, the cause of death is decompensated liver disease with Hepatitis B.

Likewise, the 72-year male of Balasore district who was suffering from Blood cancer and other chronic ailments had tested positive for Covid19. He has succumbed to his chronic ailments. As per the death audit report, the cause of death is chronic myelogenous leukemia.

