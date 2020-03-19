Trains Passing Through Odisha to be Cancelled due to Coronavirus Scare
Bhubaneswar: The ECoR (East Coast Railway) has cancelled these trains running through Odisha. The cancellations have been effected due to the Coronavirus scare. The following trains have been cancelled.
The list of cancelled trains are as follows:
- 12831 Dhanbad-Bhubaneswar Garib Rath Express from Dhanbad from 21st to 30th March and on 1st April, 2020.
- 12832 Bhubaneswar-Dhanbad Tri-weekly Garib Rath Express from Bhubaneswar from 20th to 31st March, 2020.
- 12881 Howrah-Puri Bi-weekly Garib Rath Express from Howrah on 24, 26 & 31st March, 2020.
- 12882 Puri-Howrah Bi-weekly Garib Rath Express from Puri on 23, 25 & 30th March, 2020.
- 12277 Howrah-Puri Shatabdi Express from Howrah from 20th to 31st March, 2020.
- 12278 Puri-Howrah Shatabdi Express from Puri from 20th to 31st March, 2020.
- 12281 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Duronto Express from Bhubaneswar on 25th March, 2020.
- 12282 New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Duronto Express from New Delhi on 26th March, 2020.
- 22707 Visakhapatnam-Tirupati Express from Visakhapatnam from 21st to 30th March, 2020.
- 22708 Tirupati-Visakhapatnam Express from Tirupati from 20th to 29th March, 2020.