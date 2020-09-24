Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre, Bhubaneswar on Thursday forecast thunderstorm with lightning in many parts of Odisha for next two days. It also issued a yellow weather alert for several districts in the state during the period.

According the IMD’s latest bulletin, thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Balangir, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Angul, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak and Kandhamal till 8.30 AM of Friday.

The Met Dept als said that thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over 20 districts in the state from 8.30 AM of Friday to 8.30 AM of Saturday. The districts include Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Dhenkanal.

The weathermen also predicted heavy rainfall over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati and Kandhamal during the period.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall has occurred at a few places over the districts of north interior parts of the state and at one or two places over the rest districts in the state.