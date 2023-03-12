Three critical after series accidents in Bhubaneswar, brown sugar seized

Bhubaneswar: At least three persons sustained critical injuries following a series of accidents in the Capital City of Odisha, Bhubaneswar, on Sunday.

According to reports, the series of accidents took place in Suryanagar area when the driver of a car, who had allegedly consumed drugs, drove rashly and rammed into three vehicles.

Soon after thing the vehicles, the driver of the car along with the two other occupants tried to flee from the spot. However, some locals managed to stop the car and nabbed three of them. Later, they handed them over to the police.

Meanwhile, the injured have been admitted at Capital Hospital for treatment. Their condition is stated to be critical.