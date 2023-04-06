3 burnt alive as trucks catch fire due to major accident in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: Three drivers were burnt alive after two trailer and a coal-laden trucks caught fire following accident near Sadar police station on NH 49 late Wednesday night here. Three others were also critically injured in the accident.

According to reports, the two trailer and a coal-laden trucks caught fire after colliding head-on near the RTO office on NH 49. The drivers and the others in the vehicles were trapped inside as they could not come outside due to the fire.

On being informed, the fire brigade immediately reached the spot and doused the fire. However, by the time the fire has been extinguished, three people were already severely burnt to death. The other three injured persons have been admitted to Jharsuguda District General Hospital. The identity of the deceased is yet to be known.

While the state is observing zero accidental death week, accidents are happening every day in the state and lives are being lost.