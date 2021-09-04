State Election Commission of Odisha issues guidelines for Pipili Bypoll, check details

Bhubaneswar: The State Election Commission of Odisha on Saturday issued guidelines for the Pipili bypoll, hours after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced a fresh schedule for the by-election.
While addressing the people this evening, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Sushil Kumar Lohani said as the by-election process had already started and the campaign was stopped midway following the death of Congress candidate Ajit Mangaraj due to Covid-19, now only the camping period will be permitted after which the voting will be held.
The camping and voting will be held by adhering to the Covid protocols. Here are some guidelines which will have to be followed by every political party.
- Meeting in indoor locations: 30 % capacity or 200 persons whichever is less. A register to be maintained.
- Outdoor: 1000 in case of State Campaigners, 50% of capacity of ground or 500 in other case.
- Star campaigner: Number restricted to 20 instead of 30 for National/ State recognized parties and 10 for on recognized political parties instead of 15.
- No roadshow to be allowed, no motor, bike, cycle rally to be allowed.
- Street meeting with 50 persons following COVID protocol.
- Door-to-door campaign with 5 persons including candidates.
- Not more than 50 audiences in one cluster point subject to availability and compliance of COVID protocols in case of video vans.
- Total vehicles allowed for a candidate/ political parties excluding Star campaigner- 20 with 50 % capacity.
- Silence period 72 hours instead of 48 hours.
- All poll-related activities to be performed by all concerned following COVID-19 guidelines issued by State Government.
- Special distancing use of mask, sanitizers, thermal scanning, face shield, hand gloves etc. as per COVID protocols have to comply.
- Chief Secretary and DG and district level authorities will be responsible for monitoring, supervising and compliance of COVID-19 guidelines.
- If a candidate or political party violates any of the above guidelines no more permission shall be given to the candidate/ party for rallies meeting etc.
- If any star campaigner violates the COVID protocol, he shall not be allowed to campaign further in that constituency.
- All polling personnel and election officials including private persons engaged in the election duty shall be doubled vaccinated before taking their service.
- Candidate/ election agent/ polling agent/ counting agent/ driver etc. whoever is coming in contact with the public or election officials have to be doubled vaccinated.
- One health worker to be appointed as Covid Nodal Officer or each polling station.