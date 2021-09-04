State Election Commission of Odisha issues guidelines for Pipili Bypoll, check details

Bhubaneswar: The State Election Commission of Odisha on Saturday issued guidelines for the Pipili bypoll, hours after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced a fresh schedule for the by-election.

While addressing the people this evening, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Sushil Kumar Lohani said as the by-election process had already started and the campaign was stopped midway following the death of Congress candidate Ajit Mangaraj due to Covid-19, now only the camping period will be permitted after which the voting will be held.

The camping and voting will be held by adhering to the Covid protocols. Here are some guidelines which will have to be followed by every political party.