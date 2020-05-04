18 villages in Balangir district shut down after 2 test positive for COVID 19

Balangir: At least 18 villages of Balangir district in Odisha was shut down by the district administration after two persons tested COVID positive from the district.

The 2 COVID positive cases found at Likhiria village on May 1. Earlier the shut down had been imposed till May 4. However, the shut down order was extended today to remain in force till mid night of May 6 in the said area.

The district administration has sealed a radius of 5 km surrounding Likhiria village under the Shutdown protocol. The Shutdown area includes 11 villages of Deogaon block, 4 villages of Gudbhela block and 3 villages under Tusura NAC.

The Health officials have collected Swab samples from 200 persons in this area, who came in close contact with the infected persons.