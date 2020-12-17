tigress dies
A Picture Of Ipshita In Healthy Times (Credits: IANS)

Shifted from Odisha’s Nandankanan, Oldest Royal Bengal Tigress Ipshita Dies In Lucknow Zoo

By WCE 2

Lucknow: Ipshita, the oldest Royal Bengal tigress of the Lucknow Zoo, has died after a prolonged illness.

Zoo Director R.K. Singh said that it was a big loss for them.

It is noteworthy that, Ipshita and her partner Shishir were brought to Lucknow zoo in 2007 from the Nandankanan Zoo in Odisha.

The 19-year-old big cat had been ailing for quite some time and had stopped taking her food.

She had been moved to the zoo hospital after her condition deteriorated.

“Ipshita had crossed the normal life span of tigers which is between 15 to 18 years,” said zoo doctor Utkarsh Shukla who had treated her.

In 2009, Ipshita had given birth to four cubs, including a white one.

(IANS)

You might also like
State

Free Vaccine To Covid Warriors Says Odisha Government

State

Indian Railway Jobs: 10th Passed Students Will Get Selected On Merit Basis

Nation

Unable To Bear The Ordeal Of Farmers, 65-Year-Old Farmer Shoots Himself Dead At…

State

Barsha-Anubhav Controversy: Fresh Video Showing MP Anubhav Mohanty Goes Viral; Watch

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.