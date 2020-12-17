Lucknow: Ipshita, the oldest Royal Bengal tigress of the Lucknow Zoo, has died after a prolonged illness.

Zoo Director R.K. Singh said that it was a big loss for them.

It is noteworthy that, Ipshita and her partner Shishir were brought to Lucknow zoo in 2007 from the Nandankanan Zoo in Odisha.

The 19-year-old big cat had been ailing for quite some time and had stopped taking her food.

She had been moved to the zoo hospital after her condition deteriorated.

“Ipshita had crossed the normal life span of tigers which is between 15 to 18 years,” said zoo doctor Utkarsh Shukla who had treated her.

In 2009, Ipshita had given birth to four cubs, including a white one.

