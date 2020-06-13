Puri: The servitors of Shree Jagannath temple here in Odisha will wear Boyanika’s specially-designed face masks during the Rath Yatra this year, Officials said on Saturday.

The masks will be designed keeping in view of the colours of three chariots and it will be made of popular handloom ‘Bandha’.

If the govt permits, the servitors will perform the 9-day-long rituals by wearing face masks to contain the possible spread of COVID-19.

The office of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has urged Boyanika to provide 5,000 face masks to Srimandir ahead of Rath Yatra.

The Rath Yatra is scheduled to be held on June 23.