Security Staff Allegedly Kidnapped At Gunpoint In Odisha’s Capital, Probe On

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: A security supervisor of Hi-Tech Plaza, an apartment in Sundarpada area of Bhubaneswar has been allegedly kidnapped today.

According to reports, the security supervisor was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint. The entire incident has been captured on the CCTV installed in the apartment.

Questions have been raised as to how the kidnapping could take place amid such tight security arrangements in the weekend shutdown.

Police have reached the spot and are investigating into the matter, thy are also checking the security footage so that they can nab the culprit.

 

