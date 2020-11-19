Rs 12 Cr Looted From Bank In Odisha’s Cuttack In Broad Daylight

Cuttack: Miscreants have allegedly looted a financial institution/ bank situated in Nayasarak area of Cuttack district in Odisha.

According to reports, four armed robbers entered the bank (IIFL) on Thursday morning and looted cash worth almost 12 crores and jewelry.

The value of the jewelry is yet to be ascertained said the Commissionerate Police.

The Cuttack DCP, Pratik Singh has reached the scene of crime and a probe has been launched in this matter.

The employees of the bank are being questioned.

Further details are awaited.