loot in cuttack
Loot In Cuttack At IIFL In Nayasarak

Rs 12 Cr Looted From Bank In Odisha’s Cuttack In Broad Daylight

By WCE 2

Cuttack: Miscreants have allegedly looted a financial institution/ bank situated in Nayasarak area of Cuttack district in Odisha.

According to reports, four armed robbers entered the bank (IIFL) on Thursday morning and looted cash worth almost 12 crores and jewelry.

The value of the jewelry is yet to be ascertained said the Commissionerate Police.

The Cuttack DCP, Pratik Singh has reached the scene of crime and a probe has been launched in this matter.

The employees of the bank are being questioned.

Further details are awaited.

You might also like
State

Watch: Odisha Man Sentenced To 20 Years In Jail & Slapped Rs 15,000 Fine

State

Ganja Plantation Worth 17.5 Crore Destroyed In Odisha’s Kalahandi

State

Odisha’s Sundergarh Sees Remarkable Increase In Covid Deaths

State

868 Covid Positives In Odisha In Last 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 3,11,788

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.