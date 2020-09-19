If you are in search of central government job then here is a best opportunity for you. The National Health Mission (NHM) is going to recruit in many posts in Madhya Pradesh.

These recruitments are being done to fill up the vacant posts of 3800 Community Health Officers. Interested candidates who wish to apply can register (which has already started from September 18 to October 8, 2020) themselves.

For more details about all the eligibility criteria and the recruitment process, candidates can get the official website or from the link given bellow.

Post Details:

Number of posts: Total 3800

Name of posts: Community Health Officer

Important Date:

Starting date for online registration: September 18, 2020

Last date for online registration: October 8, 2020

Age Limit:

The minimum age of candidates for these posts is 21 years and maximum 40 years.

Application Process:

Interested candidates read it on the official website of NHM MP or by downloading the notification given further in this news. Being aware of all the information, complete the application process from September 18 to October 8, 2020 as per the guidelines given. Make sure that there is no error while filling the application form. After registration, keep a printout of the application form safe for further processing.

Educational qualification:

The candidate should have the degree of B.Sc. (Nursing) OR Post Basic B. Sc. (Nursing) with Integrated Certificate Course in Community Health recognized by Indian Nursing Council, New Delhi (For which final year of examination shall be held in 2020-21 session).

The candidates, whose final year of examination shall be held in 2020-21 session, are required to submit a certificate from Principal of their Nursing college in this regard with the online application form as per given format.

The candidates, who have completed B.Sc. (Nursing) OR Post Basic B. Sc. (Nursing)with Integrated Certificate Course in Community Health, are required to submit a certificate from Principal of their Nursing college in this regard with the online application form as per given format.

As mentioned above, one of the minimum eligibility for the selection of Community Health Officer, is to pass in B. Sc. Nursing/ Post Basic B. Sc Nursing final examination. In case a candidate fails in the final examination of B.Sc. Nursing/ Post Basic B.Sc Nursing, provisional posting of such candidates as intern CHO shall be terminated.

Registration with M.P. Nursing Council is a must before the joining of the post of Community Health Officer on contractual basis.

Click here for the official website.

Click here to read the official notification.