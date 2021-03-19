Recovery Of Skeleton From Seized Vehicle Parked At Janla Police Outpost: Police Receive Deceased Woman’s Sketch

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar–Cuttack Police Commissionerate on Friday informed that it has received the sketch of the deceased woman whose skeleton was recovered from a seized vehicle that was parked at Janla police outpost. This was informed by Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash.

While speaking about the sketch, Dash said that a Bengaluru-based private lab was given the charge to prepare the sketch and several experts have prepared it.

It was a very difficult task for recreation of the face through skullmapping, he added.

The DCP further said that the deceased lady, who was suffering from TB, is 164 cm tall and is around 35-45-year-old.

“Police are leaving no stones unturned to identify the lady and reason behind her death. Picture of the sketch will be pasted at different public places including bus stand, railway station and police stations to collect public information,” he said.

It is to be mentioned here that the vehicle was parked on the campus of the Janla police outpost after it was seized by the Ganjam district police for transporting ganja in 2019. However, a human skeleton was found from the vehicle when some cops from Berhampur Police Station visited the police outpost in February this year with an aim to release the vehicle.

In-charge of Janla police outpost, Satyabrata Grahacharya, was suspended over the issue on March 13.