Rare Black Panther Spotted Near Roadside, Video Goes Viral; Watch

A rare black panther roaming near forest roadside was spotted. Though the exact location where the Black Panther was sighted has not been disclosed, it video was filmed somewhere in India.

Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan has shared the video on his twitter handle. “The black panther of India. Location will not be revealed. Forwarded by staff,” he wrote while sharing the video.

In the 1.28 minute video, the black big cat is seen sitting by the side of a road. Sometimes it is seen turning to look at the people who were filming it from inside a car.

The video has been viewed over 1.65 lakh times since being posted on the microblogging platform over the weekend.

Watch the video:

The black panther of India. Location will not be revealed. Forwarded by staff. pic.twitter.com/q2fXW8Et3e — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 24, 2020

The term “black panther” is an umbrella term that refers to the 14 species of wildcat that can have melanism, according to the National Geographic. The term is most commonly applied to melanistic leopards.