Puri: The repair work of the Jagamohan area of Srimandira, the famous Lord Jagannath temple in Puri of Odisha, has begun. More than 15 skilled workers have been employed for the work.

As per reports, repair of Jagamohan in Srimandira is going on under the supervision of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The work includes grouting, washing and replacement of stones in the specified area of the famous temple.

It is to be noted that after repair of the Jagamohan, mending works of the other temples in the premises including Mahalaxmi temple will be done.