Jagatsinghpur: In a broad daylight heist at least two bike-borne miscreants snatched Rs 2 lakh from a youth near College Chhak under Jagatsinghpur district on Tuesday.

As per the report, the victim identified as Satyabrata Biswal of Anakhia village was en-route to his home after withdrawing a sum of Rs 2 lakh from the United Bank of India (UBI) Bada Bazaar branch today noon when the loot took place.

Two black Bajaj Pulsar-borne miscreants waylaid Satyabrata’s bike in front of Gorakhnath Canteen and snatched away the cash bag.

Disheartened with the loot Satyabrata who was taking the money to spend in his father’s last rites performance, lodged a case at Jagatsinghpur Sadar Police Station later.

“Police have started an investigation into the case and examining the CCTV footages of the loot. The looters would be arrested soon,” assured Priyaranjan Satpathy, SDPO, Jagatsinghpur.